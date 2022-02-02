StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said passenger volumes jumped in January, though traded still remained relatively subdued thanks to the pandemic.
Passenger numbers in January rose to 7.0 million, up from 1.3 million in January 2021.
Its load factor improved to 79%, up from 69%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
