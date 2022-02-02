StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the first cycle of 2022 to $660 million from $336 million seen in the tenth cycle of 2021.
The figure compared with $663 million seen in first cycle a year earlier.
'As anticipated, there was strong growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery over the end of year holiday season. As a result, we saw the continuation of robust rough diamond demand in the first sales Cycle of the year as buyers focus on restocking depleted inventories,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
