StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates said its tradable instrument display mnemonic, or ticker, on the London Stock Exchange would change to "GPE.L" from "GPOR.L" to align with the company's new brand.
The ticker would take effect on 7 February.
'The company's ISIN and SEDOL numbers, being GB00BF5H9P87 and BF5H9P8 respectively, will remain unchanged,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.