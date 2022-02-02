StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates said its tradable instrument display mnemonic, or ticker, on the London Stock Exchange would change to "GPE.L" from "GPOR.L" to align with the company's new brand.

The ticker would take effect on 7 February.

'The company's ISIN and SEDOL numbers, being GB00BF5H9P87 and BF5H9P8 respectively, will remain unchanged,' the company said.




