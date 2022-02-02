StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Glencore confirmed annual production was largely in line with guidance expectations as copper, zinc, gold and silver production fell while cobalt and ferrochrome output rose.
Copper zinc, lead, nickel, gold, siliver and copper output fell 5%, 4%, 14%, 7%, 12%, 4%, and 3% respectvely. While cobalt and ferrochrome production was up 14% and 43% respectively.
'Overall, our operations largely performed in line with guidance expectations,' the company said.
'We completed the Cerrejon acquisition and Ernest Henry disposal in January, such transactions being consistent with our continued strategy to simplify and align our portfolio with the materials needed for the energy transition and the responsible decline of our coal business,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said 2022 production guidance was unchanged from the investor update in December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
