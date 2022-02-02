StockMarketWire.com - Brain health digital solutions company Cambridge Cognition said it had been awarded contracts worth £2.1 million from an existing client to provide cognitive assessments, electronic diaries, and third-party hardware for two clinical trials in neurodegenerative disease.
Revenue was expected over the next three financial years.
Under the contracts the company would deliver provide computerized cognitive assessments for use in clinics, as well as daily tests of cognition and a patient diary to track other symptoms via a mobile app.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
