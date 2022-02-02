StockMarketWire.com - Cloud company Beeks Fiancnial Cloud upgraded its outlook on annual revenue after winning a $2.2 million contract for its recently launched financial markets cloud offering.
'Combined with positive trading with new and existing clients, this new Proximity Cloud contract win means that the Board now anticipates revenues for the year ended 30 June 2022 will be ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
'The additional revenue would be reinvested in the further development of the Proximity Cloud offering, to capitalise on its growing sales pipeline and significant market opportunity,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
