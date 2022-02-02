StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said results of a trial showed that people could safely be infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 for the purpose of studying the virus.
The so-called Covid-19 characterisation study was conducted in a partnership with Imperial College London, the Vaccine Taskforce and Department of Health and Social Care, and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.
Intentionally infecting study candidates with a pathogen also is known as a 'challenge trial'.
'The results from this landmark study, show that a SARS-CoV-2 human challenge is safe in healthy young adults and provide detailed insights into the course of Covid-19 infection with potential positive public health implications,' the company said.
'As part of the characterisation study, researchers aimed to identify a dose of Covid-19 that caused a safe and reliable infection in unvaccinated volunteers with no prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.'
'The results published today detail the outcome of the 36 healthy male and female volunteers aged 18-29 years which were infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain challenge virus.'
Volunteers would be followed up for 12 months after discharge from the quarantine facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
