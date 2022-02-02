StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company DX said first-half revenue grew 11% even as labour market and supply chain disruptions held back growth.
For the 26 weeks ending 1 January 2022, revenue was up 11% year-on-year.
The company said trading momentum had continued into the third quarter of the financial year.
Following the opening of four new depots and the expansion of a further depot in the first half, two new depots were opened in early January 2022, at Bodmin and Coventry, in line with plans. 'They will support productivity improvement at DX freight,' the company said.
'An additional five depots are scheduled to become operational in the second half of the financial year, supporting both DX Freight and DX Express activities, and reflecting DX's growth opportunities and the pipeline of new business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.