StockMarketWire.com - Marine technology group SRT Marine Systems said its Em-trak Marine Electronics subsidiary had received a contract to supply commercial transceivers to the Panama Canal.

Em-trak was a wholly owned subsidiary of SRT and sells em-trak branded AIS transceivers to commercial and leisure vessels worldwide, directly online and through a growing worldwide network of over 1,200 dealers.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com