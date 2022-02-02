StockMarketWire.com - Marine technology group SRT Marine Systems said its Em-trak Marine Electronics subsidiary had received a contract to supply commercial transceivers to the Panama Canal.
Em-trak was a wholly owned subsidiary of SRT and sells em-trak branded AIS transceivers to commercial and leisure vessels worldwide, directly online and through a growing worldwide network of over 1,200 dealers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
