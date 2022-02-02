StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Intercede said it had a $0.5 million contract from from an unnamned US Federal Agency to supply its credential management software.

A purchase order had been received for an initial 20,000 devices plus associated professional services and support & maintenance totalling $0.5 million.

The deployment had 'the potential to rollout to substantially more devices over time,' the company said.

