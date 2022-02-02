StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Longboat Energy said that the stacked Ginny/Hermine exploration prospects failed to encounter hydrocarbons and would now be plugged and abandoned.
Exploration well 6407/9-13 operated by Equinor Energy AS, was targeting both the upper Jurassic Ginny and the Middle Jurassic Hermine prospects located between the Galtvort discovery and Hasselmus field development.
'The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,319 metres below sea level and encountered the target reservoirs water wet,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.