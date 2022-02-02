StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds said it concluded a binding, credit approved term sheet for the refinancing of its first lien debt facility with its South African lender group.
The refinancing provided for more favourable terms than the group's current first lien facilities, it said.
The conclusion of the new facility was subject to completion of appropriate definitive agreements, expected to be finalised during the third quarter of 2022.
'This refinancing reflects an improved group balance sheet and financial profile, supported by a quicker than expected diamond price recovery and the continued recovery of exceptional diamonds,' Petra Diamonds said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
