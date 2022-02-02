StockMarketWire.com - Castings and engineering group Chamberlin said it had conditionally raised £1.8 million from the placing of shares at a 31% discount.
The company placed 30.1 million shares at price of 5 pence per share, repsending a discount fo 31% to the closing mid-market price of 7.25 pence on 1 February.
The fundraising plan would need to be approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 18 February 2022.
'The additional funds from the placing and subscription are expected to enable the company to execute its strategy and will strengthen the company's balance sheet, giving it more flexibility to manage and achieve its optimum financial position,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
