StockMarketWire.com - Cameroon-focused energy company Victoria Oil & Gas said it achieved higher sales rates in the third quarter of its financial year.
The average daily gross gas sales rate for the three months through December was 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas, up 6% year-on-year.
In addition 5,584 barrels of condensate was shipped to customers, up from 3,800 barrels.
'We are very pleased with the robust quarter that GDC achieved, despite a greater than expected number of maintenance shutdowns for its customers,' chief executive Roy Kelly said.
'Following the end of the quarter, 2022 has started very well with strong demand shown in the market.'
