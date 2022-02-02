StockMarketWire.com - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust said it had acquired an operational 46 megawatt onshore wind project located in north east Sweden for about €23.8 million.

The project had been operational since 2011, with operation and maintenance services provided by Enercon GmbH.

The asset was expected to generate about 108 GWh of electricity per annum.


