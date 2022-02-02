StockMarketWire.com - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust said it had acquired an operational 46 megawatt onshore wind project located in north east Sweden for about €23.8 million.
The project had been operational since 2011, with operation and maintenance services provided by Enercon GmbH.
The asset was expected to generate about 108 GWh of electricity per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
