StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Lucyd had been approved to provide smart eyewear on the e-commerce sites of Dicks Sporting Goods and Best Buy.
Products would be available on both e-commerce platforms within the next 30 days.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.