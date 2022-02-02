StockMarketWire.com - Clinical diagnostic solutions company LungLife AI said it had enrolled its its first patient in its clinical study to evaluate its LungLB test in patietns with indeterminate lung nodules.
the study wojld enrol 425 participants across multiple US sites, involving participants who present with indeterminate lung nodules that would otherwise be scheduled for needle biopsy.
'This first patient enrolment confirms that the company is on track to enrol patients over the next 14 months, with study completion expected in Q1 2023 and in-line with expectations,' thec ompany said.
'Study completion is key to offering the test commercially through LungLife AI's CLIA-certified laboratory, in addition to supporting the Company's desire to pursue FDA submission,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
