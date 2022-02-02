StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation company Empiric Student Property touted 'encouraging' bookings levels for the upcoming academic year after revenue occupancy for the 2021/22 academic year was at the top end of its guidance despite the impact of the pandemic.

Revenue occupancy for the academic year 2021/22 was 'towards the top end of our guidance at 84%, despite the academic year being clearly impacted by the pandemic,' the company said.

Since its announcement on 5 November 2021, revenue occupancy across its portfolio has increased from 81% to 84% compared with last year's 68%.

Looking ahead, the company said it expected strong demand from both domestic and international students for academic year 2022/23, supported by the ongoing lifting of restrictions and opening up of international travel.

'We are also encouraged by the start of our booking cycle for the forthcoming academic year 2022/23.'

The company continued to target a dividend of at least 2.5 pence for the financial year 2022.

'We continue to expect to re-instate regular dividend payments that will be fully covered and progressive in nature, and paid quarterly, commencing in Q1 2022,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com