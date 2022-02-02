StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider Orchard Funding said it had commenced a roadshow to meet with professional fixed income investors.
The roadshow was in respect of a proposed listed bond issue, planned to cover acquisition costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
