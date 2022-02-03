StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had completed the acquisition of the Canadian assets of Teligent for $45.75 million, marking an expansion into Candana.

The assets acquired included a portfolio of 25 sterile injectable products, three in-licenced ophthalmic products and a pipeline of seven additional products, four of which are approved by Health Canada.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com