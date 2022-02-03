StockMarketWire.com - Food producer Cranswick said third-quarter performance faced challenges from ongoing declines in Far East export sales, but UK retail demand remained 'strong.'
UK retail demand was supported by the continued shift towards greater in-home consumption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Far East export sales in the third quarter were lower than the same quarter last year due to 'market prices falling back from the elevated levels experienced over the previous two years and the ongoing suspension of our Norfolk primary pork processing facility's China export licence,' the company said.
The UK pork sector continued to face operational and commercial challenges with the supply of pigs at times exceeding demand and processing capacity.
Performance over the festive trading period was comfortably ahead of the same period last year depsite ongoing labor and supply chain challenges.
The board's expectations for the group's trading performance in the current year were unchanged.
