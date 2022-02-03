StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said momentum continued in the four motnhs through 31 Janaury, with strength in digital advertising offseting softer performance in audience and ecommerce amid exceptional year-on-year comparators.
This performance underpins the group's upgraded full year outlook as announced at the FY 2021 results, despite continued macro uncertainties and inflationary pressures, the company said.
Full year results were expected to be in line with the board's expectations with the focus on execution and ongoing platform effect expected to drive further margin progression in FY 2022, it added.
Following completion of the acquisition of Dennis on 1 October 2021, the integration of the business was on track to be completed by the end of March 2022.
