StockMarketWire.com - Professional services business JTC said it expected annual results to be line with expectations as new business wins bolstered performance.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, annnualised value of new business won increased about 16% year-on-year basis to £20.9 million.
These wins included the largest single new business mandate ever secured by JTC, a significant outsourcing mandate from a blue-chip global bank.
The contract was secured in Q2 2021 and following an extensive on-boarding process revenues would be recognised from H2 2022 onwards, the companys said.
Both INDOS and RBC cees acquisitions had been fully integrated onto the JTC platform, with the RBC cees business rebranded to JTC Employer Solutions and now running at 'typical JTC profitability margins,' it added.
'The focus for 2022 and beyond is the growth of these propositions, including the Irish fund solutions business and development of JTC's institutional client services brand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
