StockMarketWire.com - Food servivecs group Compass said it made an 'encouraging' start to the year as revenue grew 38.6% in the first quarter, reaching 97% of pre-Covid levels.
'The quarterly improvement was largely driven by new business, continued strong client retention along with some ongoing recovery in the base business,' the company said.
The emergence of the Omicron variant had a limited impact on the group during the period.
The acceleration in new business wins seen in fiscal 2021 continued into the new year, with three out of the five top wins globally coming from first time outsourcing.
Looking ahead, the company kept its FY22 unchanged.
'We expect full year organic revenue growth of 20% to 25%, with quarterly growth rates moderating through the year, reflecting more challenging comparatives.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
