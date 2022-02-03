StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage oncology company Avacta said its phase one trial of its cancer drug would advance to the next dose cohort following a positive review of the safety data.
Avacta's safety data Monitoring committee completed its review of the safety data from the first cohort dosed with AVA6000 at 80mg/m2 in the ongoing phase I trial.
Following this review, the committee recommended that the clinical trial continued as planned and escalated to the next dose of AVA6000 at 120mg/m2, the company said.
AVA6000 is a novel form of doxorubicin that has been modified with Avacta's pre|CISION platform to improve its safety and therapeutic index.
