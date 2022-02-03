StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnostics company Omega said it had obtained the CE Mark for its COVID-19 antigen test for self-test use.

The company said it would now look to begin the process of filing for approval to sell its home-use product in the UK.

The CE Mark certificate was conditional upon the submission of additional data and follow-up reports by 31 March 2022.

Omega said it was 'working closely with its external study centres to ensure this deadline is met.'

'In the meantime, we look forward to working with prospective partners to determine the best route to market,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com