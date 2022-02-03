StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company Playtech said it granted a request from its second biggest shareholder TTB Partners seeking to lift restrictions that prevent it from making an offer for the company.
The company confirmed that it has given the requested consent to TTB, but added that there could no certainty as to whether this would result in an offer for the company.
Any offer, however, if made, was likely to be in cash.
The restrictions on TTB -- came into force after Gopher Investments, an affiliate of TTB, confirmed that it had no intention of making an offer for Playtech -- were for a period of six months, which ends on 20 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.