StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company Playtech said it granted a request from its second biggest shareholder TTB Partners seeking to lift restrictions that prevent it from making an offer for the company.

The company confirmed that it has given the requested consent to TTB, but added that there could no certainty as to whether this would result in an offer for the company.

Any offer, however, if made, was likely to be in cash.

The restrictions on TTB -- came into force after Gopher Investments, an affiliate of TTB, confirmed that it had no intention of making an offer for Playtech -- were for a period of six months, which ends on 20 May 2022.




