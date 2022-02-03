StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier Solid State said its manufacturing arm Steatite won a multi-million pound contract from defence company BAE System to design, develop and qualify computer consoles for maritime platforms.
The project would be led from the Redditch site utilising the new EMC facility installed in 2021 whilst drawing on technical skills from the Solid State, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
