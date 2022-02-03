StockMarketWire.com - Solar panels company Verditek said it had completed the sale of its 10.56% stake in Industrial Climate Solutions to Baker Hughes Energy Services Canada, Inc. for at least C$308,000.

The initial amount was received in cash on 2 February 2022 and the deal included performance-related paypout provisions of up to approximately C$3 million.

The sale would enable the company to 'realise value from its investment for use in its core operations. Cash received will be used to provide working capital for Verditek's solar power business,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com