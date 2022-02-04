StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company Airtel Africa reported a jump in profit as revenue grew by more than a fifth, supported by 'strong' customer growth in Nigeria.
For the nine months through 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose 79.4% to $864 million year-on-year as revenue grew by 20% to $1.22 billion.
The customer base expanded to 125.8 million, growing by 5.8%, with 'increased penetration across mobile data (customer base up 11.1%) and mobile money services (customer base up 19.6%),' the company said.
'Customer base growth was affected by the NIN/SIM regulations in Nigeria but returned to growth in this region in the third quarter; excluding Nigeria the customer base grew by 12.0%,' it added.
