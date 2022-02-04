StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage operator SSP said sales were trending positive in recent weeks following softening in early January, owing to the impact of the omicron variant on travel.
In line with the fourth quarter of 2021, underlying earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was positive during the first quarter of the financial year.
The spread of the Omicron variant around the world and the subsequent government restrictions have inevitably had an impact on passenger numbers in many of our markets, leaving overall Group sales in the latest eight weeks (from 6 December to 30 January) at c.57% of 2019 levels.
The recent weeks, however, had been 'more encouraging,' the company said, as government restrictions had been lifted in the UK and some Continental European markets.
'Sales now trending positively again, driven mainly by strengthening trading in the Rail sector as commuter travel returns.'
