StockMarketWire.com - Platinum group metals Tharisa said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Total Eren, a renewable energy power producer and Chariot, an African focused energy company for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis.

Total Eren and Chariot would initially provide 40-Megawatt peak, with demand expected to increase over the life of the Tharisa Mine, adequately covering Tharisa Mine's current energy requirements.

The agreement is expected to be a precursor to the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement. the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com