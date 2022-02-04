StockMarketWire.com - Maritime predictive intelligence Windward said it expected wider annual losses as labour cost pressures offset annual contract value that swelled to a record.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the year ended 31 December 2021 was expected to be 'slightly higher' than expectations, with the salary cost pressures expected to continue in the current year.
Annual contract value rose 38% to $21.1 million, with customer numbers rising to over 80 from 45 at the start of the year.
The company said it expects to announce its audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 towards the end of March 2022.
