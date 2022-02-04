StockMarketWire.com - Gold and copper exploration and development company Kefi said it anticipated making further progress on the Tulu Kapi gold project in the coming weeks following after the Ethiopia civil war ended and the State of Emergency was lifted.
TKGM was in extensive consultations with the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines, to provide the assurances being sought to minimise further project delays.
Meetings had now been scheduled for next week, including high-level meetings on 7 February 2022, the company said.
'We are proud to be continuing to work tirelessly on the ground in Ethiopia, alongside the Tulu Kapi community and the Ethiopian Government to progress the project,' the company said.
'This work has continued throughout the recent challenges, which are now rapidly abating, and we anticipate making further progress in the coming weeks.'
