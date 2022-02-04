StockMarketWire.com - Mobile Streams said it would be launching new services in India in partnership with Vodafone India during the first quarter of 2022.
The company intended to launch gaming, esports and Metaverse services via its own App to Vodafone India's over 273 million customers.
Initial games will be available by the end of first quarter subject to approval from the Google play store.
The company said it was also in 'advanced discussions with the Jio mobile network in India regarding new service launches and will update the market on those in due cause.'
