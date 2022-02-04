StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration and development company Alien Metals hailed high-grade results from the recently completed excavation of a bulk sample of iron ore from the project in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.

A series of grabs that were taken from the bulk sample had 'returned high-grade results with an average grade of 62.2% Fe across the samples and low levels of impurities,' the company said.

'The high-grade nature of these results demonstrate the quality of the project and continue to give us great confidence in the planning and development process we are progressing.'

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com