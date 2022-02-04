StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 surrendered its earlier momentum to trade 0.1% lower at 7,518.38 by midday as futures markets pointed to more volatility in the US after yesterday's big fall.
Investors are also awaiting the latest US jobs data which often has a significant market impact.
West End property investor Shaftesbury was flat at 615p after touting growth ahead as the impact of the omicron-led restrictions were abating, boosting vacancy rates at a time when recent collections continued to improve.
Travel food and beverage operator SSP was up 3.4% to 273.2p after reporting that sales were trending positive in recent weeks following softening in early January, owing to the impact of the omicron variant on travel.
In line with the fourth quarter of 2021, underlying earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was positive during the first quarter of the financial year.
Telecoms company Airtel Africa was up 1.5% to 158.4p after reporting a jump in profit as revenue grew by more than a fifth, supported by 'strong' customer growth in Nigeria.
For the nine months through 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose 79.4% to $864 million year-on-year as revenue grew by 20% to $1.22 billion.
Platinum group metals Tharisa was up 1.6% to 31p after signing a memorandum of understanding with Total Eren, a renewable energy power producer, and Chariot, an African focused energy company for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis.
Maritime predictive intelligence Windward fell 5.6% to 170p after saying it expected wider annual losses as labour cost pressures offset annual contract value that swelled to a record.
It was the first day of dealings for infrastructure employment firm Hercules Site Services after the company raised £8 million of capital at 50.5p per share last month.
Hercules has strong relationships with infrastructure firms Balfour Beatty, Costain and Kier Group. In early trading shares gained 2p to 52.5p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
