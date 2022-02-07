CH
11/02/2022 07:30 CPI
DE
09/02/2022 07:00 foreign trade
11/02/2022 07:00 CPI
ES
08/02/2022 08:00 industrial production
FR
08/02/2022 07:45 balance of payments
08/02/2022 07:45 foreign trade
08/02/2022 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rate
09/02/2022 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
11/02/2022 09:00 IEA oil market report
IT
08/02/2022 09:00 retail sales
09/02/2022 09:00 industrial production
JP
09/02/2022 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/02/2022 23:50 corporate goods price index
UK
08/02/2022 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/02/2022 07:00 trade
11/02/2022 07:00 index of production
11/02/2022 07:00 GDP
11/02/2022 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
US
08/02/2022 13:30 international trade in goods & services
08/02/2022 15:00 IBD/TIPP economic optimism index
08/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
09/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
09/02/2022 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
09/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
10/02/2022 13:30 CPI
10/02/2022 14:45 consumer comfort index
10/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
11/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
