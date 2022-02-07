CA
26/02/2022 15:00 BoC interest rate decision
27/02/2022 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
11/02/2022 07:30 CPI
27/02/2022 07:00 trade balance
28/02/2022 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/02/2022 03:00 industrial profit
DE
09/02/2022 07:00 foreign trade
11/02/2022 07:00 CPI
24/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
27/02/2022 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/02/2022 07:00 GDP - first estimate
ES
08/02/2022 08:00 industrial production
25/02/2022 08:00 PPI
28/02/2022 08:00 preliminary GDP
EU
24/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
28/02/2022 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
28/02/2022 10:00 consumer confidence
FR
08/02/2022 07:45 foreign trade
08/02/2022 07:45 balance of payments
08/02/2022 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rate
09/02/2022 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
11/02/2022 09:00 IEA oil market report
24/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
25/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation
26/02/2022 07:45 consumer confidence survey
28/02/2022 06:30 GDP - first estimate
28/02/2022 07:45 housing starts
28/02/2022 07:45 PPI
IE
28/02/2022 11:00 retail sales
IT
08/02/2022 09:00 retail sales
09/02/2022 09:00 industrial production
26/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
27/02/2022 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
28/02/2022 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/02/2022 09:00 business confidence survey
28/02/2022 10:00 PPI
JP
09/02/2022 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/02/2022 23:50 corporate goods price index
24/02/2022 00:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
27/02/2022 06:00 revised machine tool orders
27/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of month
28/02/2022 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
UK
08/02/2022 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/02/2022 07:00 index of production
11/02/2022 07:00 trade
11/02/2022 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
11/02/2022 07:00 GDP
24/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
25/02/2022 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
27/02/2022 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
08/02/2022 13:30 international trade in goods & services
08/02/2022 15:00 IBD/TIPP economic optimism index
08/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
09/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
09/02/2022 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
09/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/02/2022 13:30 CPI
10/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
10/02/2022 14:45 consumer comfort index
10/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
11/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
24/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
24/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
25/02/2022 14:00 house price index
25/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
26/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
26/02/2022 13:30 goods trade balance
26/02/2022 15:00 new residential sales
26/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
26/02/2022 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
26/02/2022 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
27/02/2022 13:30 fourth quarter GDP
27/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
27/02/2022 13:30 durable goods orders
27/02/2022 15:00 pending home sales index
27/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
28/02/2022 13:30 personal income & outlays
28/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
