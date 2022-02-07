StockMarketWire.com - Pet products and veterinary services group Pets at Home said it had appointed Lyssa McGowan as its incoming chief executive.
McGowan was the outgoing chief consumer officer for media group Sky UK.
She would succeed Peter Pritchard, who announced his intention last November to step down, on 1 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
