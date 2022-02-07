StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had completed a nearly £24 million investment in InPower BC General Partnership in British Columbia, Canada.

The entity responsible for delivering the John Hart generating station replacement project.

The public-private partnership project consisted of the design, construction, financing, maintenance and rehabilitation of a new three-turbine, 132-megawatt hydroelectric power generation station.

BBGI's investment was approximately C$41 million and was being funded from existing cash resources and drawing upon the company's £230 million corporate revolving credit facility.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com