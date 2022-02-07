StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence upgraded its annual profit guidance amid 'rapid' growth in demand for its products.
The company said it had exceeded expectations in the year through December for revenue and profit.
Pre-tax profit was expected to grow 36% year-on-year to $6.9 million amid revenue growth of 44% to $54.5 million.
'The strong performance was despite operational challenges presented by Covid-19,' Water Intelligence said.
'Market demand for the group's solutions continues to grow rapidly, fed by the increasing price of water and strong government infrastructure spending around the world (particularly bipartisan infrastructure legislation in the US).'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.