StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Kingswood said it had completed the acquisition of Joseph R Lamb Independent Financial Advisers for up to £15.3 million , and acquired Allots Financial Services.
Established in 1970, Joseph Lamb provided financial advice to over 1930 active clients and currently employs seven advisers, with 18 support staff covering clients primarily in Essex with approximately £393 million in assets under administration.
The £15.3 million would be payable over a two year period, with £7.65 million to be paid at closing and the balance paid on a deferred basis, some of which would be subject to the achievement of pre-agreed performance targets.
Kingswood said it assets under administration would total over £8.5 billion from a combination of both global retail and institutional clients.
