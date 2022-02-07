StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials producer Nanosynth said it had appointed Peter Jeremy McNamara as its chief operating officer and and Andrew Stedman as its chief financial officer.
McNamara had led and turned around businesses in a variety of industries including manufacturing and professional services, the company said.
Stedman had 20 years of experience across multiple roles within finance and commercial functions, including a number of FTSE 100 organisations, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
