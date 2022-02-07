StockMarketWire.com - Television content producer Zinc Media said it expected to post forecast-beating earnings in the second half and that the new year had started positively.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through December were expected to be in the region of £0.5 million, ahead of management's forecasts, the company said.
It added that it had generated free cash flow in the second half, with cash at 31 December 2021 of £5.6 million.
Zinc Media said it had already booked £9 million of revenue that was expected to be delivered in 2022, with an additional £6 million of commissions in highly advanced discussions.
'The new financial year has started positively with new business wins across the group,' it said.
'There have been some minor delays to domestic and international commissions in the last eight weeks owing to the Omicron Covid variant, but the Group expects to get these productions back on track by the end of the first quarter.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
