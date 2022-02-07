StockMarketWire.com - Fryer management services group Filta said revenue recovered strongly in 2021 and was now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, led by 'strong' recovery in North America.
The record-setting third and fourth quarters helped the group to finish the year with revenues of £23.6 million, up from £16.4 million.
'Although still early in the new year, trading continues to be positive with January 2022 revenue up 62% over the same period last year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
