Fryer management services group Filta said revenue recovered strongly in 2021 and was now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, led by 'strong' recovery in North America.

The record-setting third and fourth quarters helped the group to finish the year with revenues of £23.6 million, up from £16.4 million.

'Although still early in the new year, trading continues to be positive with January 2022 revenue up 62% over the same period last year,' the company said.




