StockMarketWire.com - Oil company President Energy said a new well in Argentina was now in production at its Salta operations there.
Well DP-2001 was the first of the wells drilled in the current programme at the Dos Puntitas field, Puesto Guardian concession.
It was now flowing the first commercial oil from a new well in the concession for the first time in the last 12 years.
'It is early days and the company is in the process of testing to assess optimum steady state levels and performance,' President Energy said.
'The positive news is that the well is successfully cleaning up and producing 90% oil with little water.'
'Further announcements will be made after the well has been stabilised.'
President Energy added that the second well in the programme -- Well DP-2003 -- was being tested with results expected to be able to be announced by the end of this week.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
