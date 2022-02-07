StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a competitive tender with an existing global financial services client to continue providing services to its customers in the EMEA region.
The client's renewed commitment was expected to grow the existing 'medium' contract, with the potential to become a 'large' contract during the multi-year term of the renewal, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.