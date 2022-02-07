StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a competitive tender with an existing global financial services client to continue providing services to its customers in the EMEA region.

The client's renewed commitment was expected to grow the existing 'medium' contract, with the potential to become a 'large' contract during the multi-year term of the renewal, the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com