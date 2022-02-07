StockMarketWire.com - Lamprell said revenue grew 15% for the year ended 31 December 2021, though flagged the pandemic drag including from the omicron impact on performance in the second half of the year .
'The national lockdowns and travel restrictions early in the year affected our productivity and supply chains resulting in both additional costs as well as rephasing of project delivery schedules,' the company said.
'This impacted revenue recognition, whereby certain project milestones were moved to 2022, and affected full year EBITDA,' it added.
COVID-19 impacts eased in Q2 and Q3 2021 but resumed with the emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 and early 2022, the company said.
Productivity was further affected by adverse weather conditions causing a week-long disruption to its operations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
