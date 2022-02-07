StockMarketWire.com - Lok'nStore reported that self-storage revenue was up 34.1% in the first half of the year, driven by improvements in both occupancy and pricing.
Price per square foot of occupied space was up 18.5% in the first half of the year and unit occupancy was up 6.0% over 12 months.
The company said its interim results would be announced on Monday 25 April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.