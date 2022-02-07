StockMarketWire.com - Lok'nStore reported that self-storage revenue was up 34.1% in the first half of the year, driven by improvements in both occupancy and pricing.

Price per square foot of occupied space was up 18.5% in the first half of the year and unit occupancy was up 6.0% over 12 months.

The company said its interim results would be announced on Monday 25 April 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com